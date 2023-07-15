Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$1.80

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$315.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.68. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$4.06.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.