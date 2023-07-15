Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $3.23 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

