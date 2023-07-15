Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

