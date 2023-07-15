CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVPUF opened at $1.85 on Friday. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

About CP ALL Public

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand.

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.