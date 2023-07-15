Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.62.

Crew Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$856.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.89. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.00 million. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 59.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.8002853 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$618,149.68. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

