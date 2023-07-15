D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,975 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

