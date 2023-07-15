D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,133 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Match Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after buying an additional 1,547,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,813,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Match Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.