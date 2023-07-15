D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,416 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,012. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

