D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 284 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,337,000 after buying an additional 627,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $67.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

