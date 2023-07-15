D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 47,631 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 121.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 33.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 967,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 147,780 shares in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORAN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Orange Stock Performance

Orange Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

