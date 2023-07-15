D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 6,301 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,438,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,642,000 after buying an additional 92,504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 903,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $83,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 626,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $21.43 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

