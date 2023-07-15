D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 451 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,088,000 after buying an additional 233,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after buying an additional 120,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,806,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $207.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.92 and its 200 day moving average is $191.39. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.