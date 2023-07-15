D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,636 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 356,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,503,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,952,000 after acquiring an additional 361,341 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,521 shares of company stock worth $9,657,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

