D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 17,686 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

