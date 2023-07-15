D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMEH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

