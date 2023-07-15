D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after acquiring an additional 758,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after acquiring an additional 144,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

