D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.8 %
LYB opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
