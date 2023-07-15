D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $178.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

