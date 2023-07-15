D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.01 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $345.18 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

