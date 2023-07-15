D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $292.06 on Friday.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $292.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $293.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.59 and a 200-day moving average of $252.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

