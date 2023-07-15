D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,666 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,478 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 289.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

