D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

