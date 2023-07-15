D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 154.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.92.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $151.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

