D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.47 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.90%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

