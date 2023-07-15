D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $352.74 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $271.61 and a 1-year high of $354.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.44 and a 200-day moving average of $319.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,945,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,219 shares of company stock worth $9,122,203 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

