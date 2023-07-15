D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

