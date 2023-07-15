D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,804,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,927,000 after buying an additional 72,707 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,719,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after purchasing an additional 208,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 83,619 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,007,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 122.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

