D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PEO opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

