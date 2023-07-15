D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $1.06 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

