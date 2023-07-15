D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pinterest by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 0.3 %

PINS stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 577,686 shares of company stock worth $14,564,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.