D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,316 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

