D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,320 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,044,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $191.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.63 and its 200 day moving average is $188.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,417. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.