D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,632 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,034,000 after buying an additional 231,099 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,723,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,125,000 after buying an additional 250,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,877,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,948,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $21.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

