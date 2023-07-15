D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,700 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

