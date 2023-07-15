D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,700 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Waters by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Waters by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $270.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.91. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.09.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.