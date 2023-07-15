D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 500 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,932,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1,433.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 63,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16.

About Davis Select Worldwide ETF

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

