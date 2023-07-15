D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,122 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush restated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

