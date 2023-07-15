D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4,375.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 98,359 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4,208.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 748,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 731,373 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $159.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.