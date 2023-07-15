D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Teradata by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Teradata stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

