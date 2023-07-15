DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $46,642.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $617,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,446 shares of company stock valued at $34,226,550 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

