DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.23.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

