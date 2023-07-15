DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after buying an additional 356,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $16,504,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

NYSE:TAP opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

