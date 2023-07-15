DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.42, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,986 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,290 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

