DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 513 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $355.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.93 and its 200 day moving average is $300.71. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

