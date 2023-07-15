DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 8,778 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 67,016 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

