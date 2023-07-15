DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

