DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,127,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9,408.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,826,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

