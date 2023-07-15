DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,045,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $420,608,000 after purchasing an additional 58,191 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,215,099 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $160,511,000 after purchasing an additional 544,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,288 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $137,587,000 after purchasing an additional 122,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

