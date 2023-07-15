DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after buying an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 6.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after acquiring an additional 561,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,302,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Roblox Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 855,993 shares of company stock valued at $34,162,303 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.