DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 394 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $250,434,000 after acquiring an additional 95,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $182,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $146.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.61. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $319,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $319,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

